Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €244.00 ($274.16) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €210.00 ($235.96) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €222.69 ($250.22).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

