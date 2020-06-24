National Express Group (LON:NEX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Express Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392 ($4.99).

NEX opened at GBX 232.20 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 485 ($6.17).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

