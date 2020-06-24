National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NG. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,000.45 ($12.73).

NG opened at GBX 966.60 ($12.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 925.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 946.45. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

