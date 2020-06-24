National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of National Research worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of National Research by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Research by 1,414.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,639,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 114.97% and a net margin of 27.59%.

In other National Research news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

