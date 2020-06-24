NCC Group (LON:NCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 244 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 244 ($3.11) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCC. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 248 ($3.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240.40 ($3.06).

NCC stock opened at GBX 190.82 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 236 ($3.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

