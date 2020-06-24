Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $466.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $474.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.