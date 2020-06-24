New Hope (ASX:NHC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.39. New Hope shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 3,196,568 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.63.

New Hope Company Profile (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

