New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.