Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,299,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 959,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 344,628 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NXGN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $711.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

