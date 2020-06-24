Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,694 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 385,646 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after buying an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after buying an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $188,260,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,624,000 after buying an additional 2,147,797 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

NYSE NBL opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

