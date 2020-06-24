Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $246,508.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 382,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,186. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,250 shares of company stock worth $263,718 over the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $524.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

