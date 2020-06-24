Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4,197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

