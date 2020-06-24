Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Blucora worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCOR. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Blucora by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. Blucora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

