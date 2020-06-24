Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 379,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Fitbit worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,885,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,739 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $3,422,914.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

