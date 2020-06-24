Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.41. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 156,360 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 31.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

