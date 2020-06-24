NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

