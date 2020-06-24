Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 160.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

