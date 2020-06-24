Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OUT opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

