Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.94.

PONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut Painted Pony Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

PONY opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.03. The company has a market cap of $75.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations for Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY)

