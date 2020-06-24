Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -97.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $87,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

