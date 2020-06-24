Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 47,300 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pedevco stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pedevco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

