Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,705 ($21.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,517.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,784.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $274.97 million and a P/E ratio of 18.31. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($15.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($29.91).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

