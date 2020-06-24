Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278.57 ($3.55).

LON PETS opened at GBX 239.80 ($3.05) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.40 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.08 ($4.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard bought 49,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £100,192.56 ($127,520.12). Also, insider Susan Dawson bought 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.10 ($12,707.27).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

