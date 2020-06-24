Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFV. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €127.00 ($142.70).

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €159.60 ($179.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €104.40 ($117.30) and a 52-week high of €169.40 ($190.34). The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €156.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.99.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

