Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €127.00 ($142.70).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €159.60 ($179.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €104.40 ($117.30) and a 1 year high of €169.40 ($190.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €156.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

