Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $33,414,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 567.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $15,564,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

