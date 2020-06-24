Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $10.01. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.