Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $570,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.