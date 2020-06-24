Pittards (LON:PTD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.64

Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.64 and traded as low as $39.00. Pittards shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3,954 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

About Pittards (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

