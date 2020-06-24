Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.01. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Polydex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.