Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Peel Hunt

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

PFD stock opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.40. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.90 ($0.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $515.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.