PureTech Health’s (PRTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.11) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $799.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.36 ($4.32). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.03.

In related news, insider John LaMattina acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,526 ($1,942.22). Insiders have bought a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,046 in the last quarter.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.