Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.18. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 9,056,470 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quadrise Fuels International Plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

