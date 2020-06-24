Qube (ASX:QUB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.51. Qube shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,552,241 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, insider John Mann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55).

Qube Company Profile (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

