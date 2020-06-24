Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.67. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

About Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

