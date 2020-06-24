Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.13

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.13 and traded as low as $33.40. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,731,178 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Real Estate Investors from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $64.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

