Redrow (LON:RDW) Given New GBX 740 Price Target at HSBC

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price raised by HSBC from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 740 ($9.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.30) to GBX 697 ($8.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 672.64 ($8.56).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 480.34 ($6.11) on Tuesday. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 850.76 ($10.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.76.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

