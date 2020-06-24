Rifco (CVE:RFC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.91. Rifco shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a market cap of $16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 21.63, a current ratio of 21.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.82.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

