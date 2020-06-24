Rightmove (LON:RMV) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 570 ($7.25) to GBX 470 ($5.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.50) to GBX 617 ($7.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 470 ($5.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 494.79 ($6.30).

RMV stock opened at GBX 562.37 ($7.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.04). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 551.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 581.73.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

