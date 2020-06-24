Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $49.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.