Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $470.01

Shares of Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $470.01 and traded as low as $397.00. Robert Walters shares last traded at $403.00, with a volume of 8,130 shares trading hands.

RWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Walters to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 470.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

