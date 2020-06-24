Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,416 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Immersion Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 657,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 88,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,764,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 520,240 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,047,000 after buying an additional 39,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.