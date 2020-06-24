Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

