Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.