Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.63 ($15.31).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €12.76 ($14.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.25. The stock has a market cap of $686.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. Salzgitter has a one year low of €7.77 ($8.73) and a one year high of €26.09 ($29.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

