Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $20.00 at UBS Group

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,072,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.