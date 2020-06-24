Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,265 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,029 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.