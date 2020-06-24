Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($63.48) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.40 ($71.24).

ETR G24 opened at €68.85 ($77.36) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a 1-year high of €71.85 ($80.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.58 and a 200-day moving average of €60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

