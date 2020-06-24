Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

NYSE SQNS opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

