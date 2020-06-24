SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.68

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.70. SG Blocks shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1,274,404 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 329,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 31.35% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

